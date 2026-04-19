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Obama and Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ with kids at Bronx childcare center | Watch video

Obama and Mamdani's first in-person meeting included singing with children at a Bronx childcare center.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani were seen singing “Wheels on the Bus” with children during a visit to a childcare centre in the Bronx. Videos shared on X show the two leaders waving and joining preschoolers in the popular nursery rhyme, even playfully singing along to “squish, squish, squish.”

Mamdani’s team had reportedly prioritised arranging the meeting as part of efforts to build on momentum from his first 100 days in office.(@BarackObama/ X)

Obama posted images from the visit, writing: “Great spending time with New York City’s Cutest. And thanks to @NYCMayor for giving me an excuse to break out my best ‘Wheels on the Bus’.”

This comes as Mamdani pushes to expand free childcare programs across New York City.

First in-person meeting

Also Read: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani introduces pied-à-terre tax on luxury secondary homes valued at over $5M: What does it mean?

Social media reactions

The video clip triggered reactions online, with some users criticising the optics of the moment.

“Nothing says ‘strong leadership’ like two dudes singing Wheels on the Bus to toddlers while NYC falls apart,” one user wrote, calling the scene “super cringe.”

Another commented, “idc what anyone says, this is strange… politicians should be out doing the job they’re ‘hired’ for.”

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani reacts as NYPD video shows officers punching, kneeing man in Brooklyn: ‘Unacceptable’

Some posts went further, with one calling the leaders “ass clowns,” while another wrote, “Keep these… creeps away from children."

Others, however, responded more light-heartedly. One user joked they initially thought “New York City’s Cutest” referred to Mamdani, while another wrote, “Obama is such a baddie.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

new york city barack obama zohran mamdani us news bronx nyc
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Obama and Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ with kids at Bronx childcare center | Watch video
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