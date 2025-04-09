Barbie meets ChatGPT: New AI Barbie box trend takes over Internet; Check steps to turn yourself into action figure

The AI Barbie Box challenge is a new trend that is sweeping TikTok and Instagram, where social media users are transforming themselves into action figures. AI Barbie Box challenge is a new trend that has taken over TikTok and Instagram(X@practiceselfluv)

This comes after the Ghibli-style AI art craze dominated social media. The AI model has introduced the notion of transforming photographs into AI dolls depending on the instructions the users provide.

It creates a Barbie doll of a user by employing the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. It even shows users' names on the front, with accessories that reflect their personality.

Your own action figure will appear in an adorable plastic box, giving a feel that you bought it from a toy store shelf.

Want to turn yourself into AI Barbie doll?

Here's everything users need to know about the AI Barbie trend and the steps they should follow to create their action figure.

An action figure is a doll that has become a useful marketing tool for studios, particularly Marvel and DC. Figurines, which are miniature representations of people's favorite characters or superheroes, are one of the most popular collectibles among enthusiasts.

First, navigate to ChatGPT and log in or set up an account. This can be done on either the app or the website.

Then, click the Add button and submit a photo of yourself that you wish to transform into an action figure. It's preferable to utilize a clean, full-length photo that showcases your entire outfit.

Copy and paste the following prompt beneath the image and fill in the gaps: Develop a realistic action figure (Barbie doll) of the person in this photograph.

The toy's name is written at the top of the box. You have to insert your own name there. The toy's accessories, which include -- insert the items you want --, are included in the packaging alongside the figure.

Send the message, and ChatGPT will display your Barbie doll image. Now, show some patience as it could take some time. If you don't like it, keep providing more inputs and ChatGPT will modify the doll.