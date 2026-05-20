Barney Frank death: Lawmakers and family react, say ‘world is poorer place without him’

Former Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank has died at the age of 86, with lawmakers, family members and political leaders paying tribute to his decades-long career in public service, according to WCVB.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass. speaks during a markup of legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Frank, who represented Massachusetts for more than 30 years, was credited with helping reshape US financial regulation and bringing greater visibility to LGBTQ+ rights in American politics.

Following news of his death, tributes mentioned both his legislative influence and his personal legacy as one of the most prominent openly gay lawmakers in US history.

Warren calls him ‘smart-as-a-whip’ reform force

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren praised Frank’s role in strengthening financial oversight after the 2008 economic crisis, particularly his work tied to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“In the aftermath of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Barney Frank was the gravelly-voiced, smart-as-a-whip congressman who fought hard to get the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the finish line,” Warren said, as quoted by WCVB.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “His one-liners were wicked and wickedly funny. Barney delivered for working people, and the world is a poorer place without him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “His one-liners were wicked and wickedly funny. Barney delivered for working people, and the world is a poorer place without him.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Barney Frank cause of death: What happened to former US Rep and gay rights icon? All about health issues Healey: ‘One of a kind’ leader for Massachusetts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Barney Frank cause of death: What happened to former US Rep and gay rights icon? All about health issues Healey: ‘One of a kind’ leader for Massachusetts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey described Frank as a transformative figure in both state and national politics, calling him “one of a kind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey described Frank as a transformative figure in both state and national politics, calling him “one of a kind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Barney Frank was one of a kind: a giant in public life who helped change Massachusetts and America for the better,” Healey said. She credited him with advancing civil rights and LGBTQ+ equality, adding that he was “brilliant, fearless, quick-witted, and never afraid to say exactly what was on his mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Barney Frank was one of a kind: a giant in public life who helped change Massachusetts and America for the better,” Healey said. She credited him with advancing civil rights and LGBTQ+ equality, adding that he was “brilliant, fearless, quick-witted, and never afraid to say exactly what was on his mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Healey said she and her wife Joanna were keeping Frank’s family and loved ones in their thoughts.

Colleagues remember wit and friendship

Rep. Richard Neal, who served alongside Frank for more than two decades, remembered him as both a sharp legislator and a close friend.

“Barney was many things: a skilled legislator, a trailblazer for gay Americans, and a public servant in every sense of the word. Most importantly, he was a good person,” Neal said.

Also Read: Barney Frank cause of death: What happened to former US Rep and gay rights icon? All about health issues

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that Frank’s “quick wit and keen sense of humor” often brought levity during difficult moments in Congress, and said it was a privilege to serve alongside him.

Family mourns personal loss

Frank entered hospice care in Ogunquit, Maine in April after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, WCVB reported. He is survived by his husband Jim Ready, along with his sisters Ann Lewis and Doris Breay, and brother David Frank.

His sister Doris Breay paid a personal tribute, saying, “He was a wonderful brother, and I was lucky to be his sister.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON