Pittsburg BART shooting update: 3 people injured; scary videos emerge, when Antioch-North Concord/Martinez will resume

Three people were injured in a shooting at a BART train platform in Pittsburg, California on September 28. A potential suspect has also been detained.

Three people were injured in a BART platform shooting. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

BART notified the incident took place on the BART to Antioch transfer platform in Pittsburg. “BART Police is actively investigating a shooting that occurred on the BART to Antioch transfer platform in Pittsburg. There is no train service between North Concord and Antioch but bus bridges have been established,” the statement read.

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“Three people were injured by the shooting at the transfer platform and all three are being transported to the hospital. Conditions unknown. One potential suspect has been detained,” they added.

BART shooting: Scary videos and reactions

One person shared videos from the scene of the shooting.

“Shoot out on the Bart train. I was moving to the transfer train, heard gunshots, stopped to look as to where and who. Saw tall Guy waving the gun in the air. They're still looking for the shooter,” they wrote. However, a suspect has now been detained.

Meanwhile, others reacted to the news of the shooting. “Shooting at the Baypoint BART Station,” one wrote, sharing a map where the incident had taken place.

Another added “People are really going crazy”. Yet another said “#BART service has stopped between the #NorthConcord/#Martinez station and #Antioch due to a shootout 0.6 miles east of the Pittsburg/Bay Point Station at the eBART cross-platform interchange at 5:52 p.m. The shooter was believed to be inside another train. Two were transported to the hospital so far.”

One person also shared a photo on X and wrote “3 people injured in a shooting at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station in Contra Costa County. Station has been temporarily shut down.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Pittsburg Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident. A motive for the shooting is not known at this time. When will Antioch-North Concord/Martinez trains resume? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pittsburg Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident. A motive for the shooting is not known at this time. When will Antioch-North Concord/Martinez trains resume? {{/usCountry}}

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BART has not provided an update on when the Antioch-North Concord/Martinez train services will resume. They remain suspended in light of the shooting and the subsequent investigation.

As per BART, bus bridges have been established between North Concord and Antioch which can be used during this time.