Bastrop County, Texas, fire: Evacuations ordered for LBA Drive

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 09, 2025 04:05 AM IST

A fire has broken out in Bastrop County, Texas. Temporary evacuations have been ordered for residents located in 200 Block of LBA Drive.

A fire has broken out in Bastrop County, Texas, prompting temporary evacuations for residents in the 200 block of LBA Drive.

A fire has broken out in Bastrop County, Texas.(Representational Image/ Pixabay)
A fire has broken out in Bastrop County, Texas.(Representational Image/ Pixabay)

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that officers are “responding to the fire in LBA. As of this time, temporary evacuations have been ordered for residents located in 200 Block of LBA Drive south to Moon Mist. Additional information will provided.”

“If you do not reside in this area and have received a notice to evacuate, please disregard the message. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

Photos and videos shared on social media show firefighters working to contain the blaze as it spreads across Bastrop County.

According to Bastrop County Scanner, the fire is believed to have started as a structure fire and quickly spread.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
