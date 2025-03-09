Long Island brush fire map: Blaze erupts in Pine Barrens, spreads along Sunrise Highway

A brush fire is ripping through Long Island, New York, after reportedly breaking out in the Pine Barrens near Westhampton. The blaze is spreading along the south side of Sunrise Highway, extending from the Hamptons to East Moriches, according to GreatLongIsland. Photos and videos shared online show the fire sweeping across parts of Long Island. You can check out the live fire map here. A brush fire is ripping through Long Island, New York.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Providing an update on the situation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, “New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities."

Southampton Town Police said Sunrise Highway east of Exit 62 is closed down as a result of the fire as well as Speonk Riverhead Road.

“Please stay clear of the areas,” Detective Sgt. Gina Laferrera told Greater Long Island. “Additional road closures may occur due to the ever changing situation.”

As of now, the exact extent of the fire’s spread is unknown, and it remains unclear whether the blaze has caused any structural damage.

Experts said the weather conditions could have added to the fire's severity.

Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist, told Newsday: “The main reason for the risk is just because we have some pretty strong winds coming in from the northwest, gusting up to 35 miles per hour.”

“Whenever you tie that in with low humidity it can lead to an elevated risk for fire spread. We’ll have a minimum humidity around 30 percent. So, we urge people to use extreme caution with potential ignition sources,” Ramsey added.