Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What's on fire in Denver? Smoke seen in Commerce City and Aurora

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 09, 2025 02:06 AM IST

Smoke was reported in and around Denver, Colorado, on Saturday. The smoke is a result of prescribed fire activity at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Smoke was reported in and around Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, prompting residents to speculate about the source of the fire. People in Commerce City and Aurora also reported seeing smoke. According to a post on X by the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), the smoke is a result of prescribed fire activity at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Smoke was reported in and around Denver, Colorado, on Saturday.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
Smoke was reported in and around Denver, Colorado, on Saturday.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On