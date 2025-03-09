What's on fire in Denver? Smoke seen in Commerce City and Aurora
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 09, 2025 02:06 AM IST
Smoke was reported in and around Denver, Colorado, on Saturday. The smoke is a result of prescribed fire activity at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.
Smoke was reported in and around Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, prompting residents to speculate about the source of the fire. People in Commerce City and Aurora also reported seeing smoke. According to a post on X by the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), the smoke is a result of prescribed fire activity at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information