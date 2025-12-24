Beloved Epic Gamer Grandma dies after health battle, fans say: 'We are not okay'

TikTok personality Epic Gamer Grandma Agnes, best known for her crunchy cough, passed away on Sunday, December 21, after a long health battle. Her official Instagram page confirmed that she “passed away peacefully” with her daughter, Pauline, by her side. Epic Gamer Grandma passes away after a long health battle on Sunday(epicgamergrandma Instagram )

“We watched the strongest woman we know slowly lose her words, and now that she's gone, we are drowning in all the things we never got the chance to say back,” Culsan, Epic Grandma's grandson, wrote in the post.

She first started using TikTok in 2019 and has now gained approximately 3 million followers. She is known as anavid knitter, bingo player and a Minecraft player.

Agnes was in the hospital since October

In October, Culsan started updating her fans about her health when she was first admitted to the hospital for her Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Culsan had mentioned in one of the posts that Gamer Grandma goes in for regular check-ups at the hospital, but “this time she is quite seriously ill.”

Culsan asked her fans to keep her in their “prayers and thoughts” and hoped that he could bring her fans some “positive updates.”

However, in the following months, Culsan returned, and he gave the "upsetting update" that it appeared "increasingly more likely" that Agnes would not be able to return home.

He wrote, “Grandma's nerves are shot, and she's understandably fed up with being in the hospital as she has been there for now exactly 3 weeks today. She's been angry at herself for having the stroke, but we managed to joke with her about it.”

Fan comments pour in with love and light

In the post made on December 23, Culsan wrote, “She left this world the way she lived in it: surrounded by love.”

Fans are upset over her passing and are writing, “No Grandma, you cannot leave us alone like that, RIP.”

Some fans are tagging her by saying that she is one of the “real ones” and that she will be missed a lot. A fan wrote under the post, “Epic Gamer Grandma made my days better and gave me a good laugh when I thought I couldn't laugh at all.”

Epic Gamer Grandma's TikTok fame

Gamer Grandma rose to fame in 2019 with a video titled “Me roasting marshmallows by the campfire.”

She then started consistently posting videos of herself playing video games, humorous Gen Z commentary, and warm videos of herself that ended up charming millions around the world.

Her content garnered over 2.4 million followers on TikTok and made her a beloved and unique creator in the Gen Z-dominated platform.