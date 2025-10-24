Who was Emman Ateinza? TikTok influencer daughter of TV host dies at 19

Nineteen-year-old Emman Atienza, daughter of television personality Kuya Kim Atienza and granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, has died, the family said on social media. Emman Atienza

Atienza was a social media influencer and was known for having a fun personality, particularly on TikTok.

Known affectionately as Emmanuelle, the young Atienza was a rising talent under GMA’s Sparkle agency. She built a loyal following on social media, particularly TikTok. She discussed mental health in several of her videos.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone,” the statement posted on social media read.

"To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life," it added.

In recent months, Emman drew attention online for defending her family amid discussions about “nepo babies,” proudly stating that her mother was the family’s main provider.