Emman Atienza cause of death: How did Kuya Kim Atienza's daughter die? First update

Emman Atienza, the daughter of television personality Kuya Kim Atienza and granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, has died. Kim and his wife, Felicia, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, announcing their 19-year-old daughter's passing. Emman Atienza has died at the age of 19(Instagram)

Known affectionately as Emmanuelle, the young Atienza was a rising talent under GMA’s Sparkle agency. She built a loyal following on social media, particularly TikTok. She discussed mental health in several of her videos.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone,” the statement posted on social media read.

"To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life," it added.

In recent months, Emman drew attention online for defending her family amid discussions about “nepo babies,” proudly stating that her mother was the family’s main provider.

Emman Atienza cause of death update: No cause of death has been provided yet. It is unclear if she was facing any health issues.

Tributes pour in

Several social media users and fans paid tributes. “Emman was such a ball of sunshine po 😔 My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending you my prayers. 🤍” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“My heart breaks with yours 😞😞 I'm so so sorry for your loss,” another one added.