Daniel Naroditsky cause of death: Authorities probe possible suicide or overdose in chess grandmaster's death

Authorities are investigating the death of US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky as a possible suicide or drug overdose, according to a police report. The case remains and is still being investigated by the homicide squad, as reported by The New York Post. US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's death is under investigation for potential suicide or overdose. (Kelly Centrelli/Charlotte Chess Center via AP(AP)

Naroditsky’s cause of death investigation

According to an incident report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department obtained by The Post, officers responded to the 29-year-old's home in the southern suburbs of Charlotte at 7:11 pm on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, an unresponsive subject was located and later pronounced deceased by medic,” the report stated, adding that the department's homicide unit is currently investigating the untimely death.

A spokesperson for Naroditsky's chess club told NBC News that the chess prodigy was discovered unconscious on a couch at his home by the club's founder. According to the incident report, the investigation remains active but is currently being treated as a sudden or natural death, as reported by The New York Post.

Daniel Naroditsky passed away at 29

The popular YouTube commentator and grandmaster passed away at the age of 29. His family confirmed his “unexpected” death in a statement released on Monday by the Charlotte Chess Center. No cause of death was disclosed at the time, as reported by the BBC.

He was remembered as a "cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world" in the statement. Known for his popular YouTube channel, he shared tutorials and livestreamed matches against other players and inspired hundreds of thousands of people worldwide to take up the game.

Naroditsky built a massive online following, with his YouTube channel nearing 500,000 subscribers and his Twitch stream attracting over 340,000 followers.