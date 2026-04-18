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Belton tornado: Videos show twister near I-49 and 58 Highway in Missouri; Lee's Summit, Greenwood, Raymore on alert
Lee's Summit, Missouri, Greenwood, Missouri, and Raymore, Missouri, are also under alert as authorities monitor the severe weather situation.
Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 04:11 am IST
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A tornado was reported near Belton, Missouri, with videos circulating on social media showing a twister close to the Interstate 49 and Highway 58 corridor.
Nearby communities, including Lee's Summit, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Pleasant Hill, Greenwood, Lake Winnebago and Unity Village, Missouri, are also under alert as authorities monitor the severe weather situation.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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