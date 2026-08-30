Benjamin Larson case update: Likely human remains, serial killer memorabilia found in Fond du Lac home

A Wisconsin man is accused of stalking a woman for 13 years and was found with human skulls and a jar claiming to contain part of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's brain in his home.

Benjamin Larson is charged with stalking after police found human skulls and serial killer memorabilia in his Wisconsin home (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

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Benjamin C Larson, 47, has been charged with one count of stalking, and investigators are now working to determine whether the disturbing items found in his basement include authentic human remains, per Fox11.

What police found in his home

Detectives executed a search warrant at Larson's home on August 14, 2026, according to WBAY. In the basement, they found a grave rubbing of serial killer Edward Gein, 10 binders labeled "Edward Gein Book," items taken from Gein's grave, and cartridges similar to those used by the Zodiac Killer.

The room also contained a mummy labeled "Princes Taheb 1600 BC" and a jar with a label claiming it held a piece of John Wayne Gacy's brain.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers also found what appeared to be six human skulls, a partial skull, a human jawbone, and skeletal remains in a glass casket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers also found what appeared to be six human skulls, a partial skull, a human jawbone, and skeletal remains in a glass casket. {{/usCountry}}

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In a padlocked bedroom in the basement, officers found a lifelike silicone doll on a bed under a blanket, with a painting of a naked woman resembling the victim hanging above it.

Investigators found a black portfolio containing 25 pages of Larson’s handwritten journals. In one entry, he allegedly wrote about the victim’s marriage and child, saying, “it's at time like this where I really ache to take their skulls, all of them,” per WBAY.

In another entry cited by Fox 11, he wrote, “I am furious at the thought of her with him, and that they have a child … That he experiences her wonderfully erotic mind and I sit in my basement corner and rot and seethe.”

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Another journal entry described Larson allegedly driving to the victim’s home in Madison while wearing black clothes, gloves and a mask. He wrote about watching her home with a machete, recording her license plate and taking three bags of her garbage.

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How the stalking allegedly started and escalated

The victim told Madison Police on July 31 that she dated Larson for nearly two months in 2013 before ending things.

Per the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, cited by Fox11, the stalking allegedly began in June 2013 when she let Larson make a "body cast" of her at his home. She ended the relationship after he called saying he was “suicidal with a gun to his head.”

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She later moved to Canada without sharing her address, saying she was so scared she “just wanted to disappear.”

But Larson allegedly kept sending disturbing emails and even wrote to her mother. In a 2015 email, he claimed he'd gotten a tattoo of her initials so she could "never go away," writing, "I simply don't let go, and I don't forget. I still retain every single word you wrote to me. Everything you gave to me," according to court documents.

Over 13 years, Larson allegedly sent her unsolicited letters, cards, and emails, and filed complaints against her with licensing boards in multiple states when she stopped responding.

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In November 2025, he allegedly sent a card saying, "I'm not sure if I need to try calling, or just knock on your door someday." The next month, she got a card at her home address, which she'd never given him, mentioning her husband and child by name.

The sheriff's office said it is working with a forensic anthropologist to determine whether the remains found in Larson's home are authentic, and whether they are modern-era remains or archaeological Native American remains.

If convicted of stalking, Larson faces up to three years and six months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to WBAY. He is set to appear in court on September 11.