‘Benny Johnson is gay’: Ex-MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair's viral video sparks speculation

Former MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair has taken to Instagram to publicly threaten pro-Trump commentator Benny Johnson, seemingly implying that he is gay after warning that she is ready to reveal damaging information about him.

What she posted and why

Ashley St Clair hints at Benny Johnson’s sexuality in viral post.(Instagram/ @asc.sys)

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Ashley posted Instagram story with Benny's photo and multicolor flag with the song ‘gay’ playing. Many took it to be an implication of Johnson's sexuality. “Former MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair just posted this moments ago to Instagram about MAGA die-hard Benny Johnson, seemingly implying that he is gay, after teasing that she will be spilling the beans on Johnson,” one person wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Another person wrote on the Elon Musk-owned platform “So MAGA influencer Benny Johnson has been exposed for being gay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person wrote on the Elon Musk-owned platform “So MAGA influencer Benny Johnson has been exposed for being gay.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in a video posted to social media, St Clair made clear she has been holding back for a while but not anymore. "I've been sitting on the receipts of you for far too long, you and your sociopathic behavior and the way you operate your businesses and your grift," she said, addressing Johnson directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in a video posted to social media, St Clair made clear she has been holding back for a while but not anymore. "I've been sitting on the receipts of you for far too long, you and your sociopathic behavior and the way you operate your businesses and your grift," she said, addressing Johnson directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her post came after comments about her and her child. She said in her video that she was speaking out because Benny had been saying things about her and her children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post came after comments about her and her child. She said in her video that she was speaking out because Benny had been saying things about her and her children. {{/usCountry}}

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St Clair also warned that others are ready to speak up too. "I've been sitting on this for far too long and guess what, a lot of people have been sitting on things about you for far too long," she added.

St Clair also appeared to caution Johnson against coming after her, saying: "I will remind you that if you live in a glass house, stop throwing stones for your little face….".

She ended the video by stating that she has "backed up all of the telegram chats" which signaling that she is prepared to go further.

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Meanwhile, Johnson put out a post after St Clair's video sparked a buzz, and wrote “I am a Christian. As a Christian, I try to live out my faith. It's impossible to always get it right, but its something I strive for. Jesus says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God’.”

He added, “The internet runs on drama. And it's gotten worse. I try to stay out of it, but the lies are loud and it's important to state the truth. I don't know why people engage in this trash, it's bad for the soul. But to the people out there that do it - I forgive you. Christ forgave me, so I forgive you. I am sure I don't know what pain you are carrying. But Jesus does. He can carry it for you and set you free. Give your life to Him...”.

Who is Benny Johnson?

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Johnson is a well-known pro-Trump influencer and commentator with around 6 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for having close access to the Trump administration. He has appeared with top officials like Kristi Noem during visits to ICE detention facilities and has also toured the White House with his family, according to Mother Jones.

However, his past has also been controversial. He was fired from two media organizations after being allegedly caught plagiarizing content. He was also allegedly found to have taken money from a Kremlin-backed media organization which he has said was unintentional.

People who have worked with him say he changes based on his environment. “Drop him into any environment and he'll reflect that environment because he wants to be liked,” a former colleague from BuzzFeed News told Mother Jones.

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The Musk custody battle

St Clair shares a one-year-old son with Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. She is known for writing a children's book called Elephants Are Not Birds which tackles gender identity and argues that "boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds."

The fallout began after a user on X challenged St Clair over her past comments on transgender people. In a lengthy response, she expressed regret over her previous stance.

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"I feel immense guilt for my role," she wrote.

“And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain. I don't really know how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn and advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt.”

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She ended her post by saying she wanted to help the transgender community going forward.

After her post went viral, Musk announced in January that he would be seeking full custody of their son, saying her statements suggested she might transition their one-year-old child.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," he wrote on X.

Musk has a transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson who is 21. He has previously said his child was "not a girl" and claimed he was tricked into authorizing transgender treatments for her when she was 16, according to Fox 11.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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