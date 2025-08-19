Elon Musk's alleged ex, Ashley St. Clair, shares new career path: ‘I’ve decided to start a…’

Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer who claimed she had a secret child with Elon Musk, has announced her latest career move following a year of “career suicide.” Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair debuts her podcast, discussing her life experiences, including an eviction and sponsorship, while critiquing political figures.

On Monday, St. Clair debuted her new podcast, Bad Advice, releasing the first episode on Musk’s social media platform, X.

“Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast,” she joked in her opening monologue, in the 30-minute pilot.

“Unlike your Ben Shapiros or your Megyn Kellys, I’m not starting this because I think my big brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity. I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale.”

ALSO READ| Elon Musk didn't like Silicon Valley, and neither did Mark Zuckerberg, says Kumail Nanjiani: ‘What the f**k was that?’

St. Clair also touched on her personal circumstances

She told listeners she was being “evicted” and had secured a $10,000 sponsorship from prediction market company Polymarket to launch her podcast.

Notably, earlier this year, she revealed that Musk had provided her with a luxury apartment in New York’s Financial District, where rents can run close to $40,000 a month.

Her sharpest commentary, however, was reserved for Coristine’s recent assault in Washington, D.C. “The damage was on par with what I sustained after I told my toddler he couldn’t watch Paw Patrol,” she said, referring to him as “Elon Musk’s DOGE crony.”

“The White House is apparently considering giving Big Balls the Presidential Medal of Freedom for getting his a– beat, which is fascinating because I was under the impression that Republicans were morally opposed to participation trophies. Since when does losing a street fight make you Rosa Parks?”

Other subjects of her debut episode included TikToker Kendra Hilty, who went viral for posting about her love for her psychiatrist and an AI chatbot named Henry.

ALSO READ| Indian-origin man fired by Elon Musk makes a comeback with ₹260 crore AI startup

She closed out with a riff on Californai Governor Gavin Newsom, joking, “He’s hot. He’s tall. He’s got the hair, the teeth, the smug … He’s got the hot supervillain vibes, very Patrick Bateman to me.”

St. Clair also touched Zohran Mamdani’s rise in New York politics.