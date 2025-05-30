Bernard Kerik family: All on wife Hala Matli and children

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik passed away on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 69. According to the New York Post, Kerik was suffering from a cardiac-related condition and was hospitalized. He is survived by his wife, Hala Matli, and three children, including a son from his previous marriage to Jacqueline Llerena. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik died on Thursday.(REUTERS)

Who is Hala Matli?

Hala Matli, a Syrian immigrant, met Kerik in 1996 while working as a hygienist in his dentist’s office, as reported by the New York Daily News. The two reportedly had multiple argument over him skipping appointments.

“We despised each other,” Kerik wrote in his autobiography, “It was a running battle between us, me skipping appointments, her pointing out how inconsiderate I was.”

They eventually began dating and got married on Nov. 1, 1998, in New Jersey.

The couple has two daughters - Celine, Angelina.

Previous marriages

Kerik was previously married to Linda Hales from 1978 to 1983, a marriage that ended in divorce with no children. He later married Jacqueline Llerena in September 1983 in New Jersey. They had a son, Joseph (Joe) Kerik, who followed in his father's footsteps as a police officer. The couple divorced in 1992.

Tributes -

The Kerik family has not yet released an official statement regarding his passing. However, tributes have poured in.

FBI Director Kash Patel honored Kerik in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday evening, writing. "Today, we mourn the loss of Bernard B. Kerik, a warrior, a patriot, and one of the most courageous public servants this country has ever known. Bernie passed away tragically on May 29, 2025, after a private battle with illness."

Alina Habba, interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, also shared a heartfelt tribute: “A true patriot, fearless leader, and devoted friend. Bernard Kerik embodied strength, loyalty, and courage every single day. I’m honored to have known him. Rest in peace, Bernie - your fight, your legacy, and your love for this country will never be forgotten.”