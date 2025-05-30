Bernie Kerik cause of death: Ex-NYPD Commissioner had been unwell, recently hospitalized

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik died on Thursday at the age of 69. He had been hospitalized earlier this month due to what was described as "a serious illness." While the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, the New York Post reported that Kerik had been suffering from a cardiac-related condition. Kerik is survived by his wife, Hala Matli Kerik, and three children, including a son from his previous marriage to Jacqueline Llerena. Bernard Kerik passed away at the age of 69(X)

Who was Bernard Kerik?

Bernard Kerik, born in 1955 in Newark, NJ, served in the US Army before joining the NYPD in 1986. He left in 1994 for the Department of Corrections, becoming its commissioner in 1998 under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. In 2000, he became NYPD commissioner. He earned praise and the nickname “America’s Cop” for his response to the 9/11 attacks. He later founded Kerik Group, a consulting firm.

In 2004, President Bush nominated him to lead Homeland Security, but Kerik withdrew due to employing an “illegal immigrant nanny." He pleaded guilty to ethics violations in 2006.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to eight federal felonies, including tax evasion and false statements, serving four years in prison. He was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020.

Tributes

Tributes poured in following news of his passing.

FBI Director Kash Patel honored Kerik in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday evening, writing. "Today, we mourn the loss of Bernard B. Kerik, a warrior, a patriot, and one of the most courageous public servants this country has ever known. Bernie passed away tragically on May 29, 2025, after a private battle with illness."

Alina Habba, interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, also shared a heartfelt tribute: “A true patriot, fearless leader, and devoted friend. Bernard Kerik embodied strength, loyalty, and courage every single day. I’m honored to have known him. Rest in peace, Bernie - your fight, your legacy, and your love for this country will never be forgotten.”