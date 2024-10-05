Biden-Harris administration delivers additional $2 million as relief funding for South Carolina

The US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Friday, October 4, that South Carolina would receive $2 million in additional emergency relief funding through the “quick release” process to counter Hurricane Helene's devastating ravages and offset the costs of immediate repair work. A damaged structure is seen in downtown Chimney Rock, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene. The death toll from powerful storm Helene, which battered the southeastern United States, has climbed to more than 155, authorities said on October 1, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris surveyed the damage. (AFP)

“Hurricane Helene has taken the lives of our fellow Americans, and devastated homes and businesses — but the people of South Carolina are not in this alone,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris administration has been on the ground since the hurricane hit, we will be with South Carolina every step of the way as they recover and rebuild, and today's emergency funding to help get transportation networks back up and running safely will be followed by additional federal resources.”

He also shared the news via a tweet on, formerly Twitter: “The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering additional emergency relief to South Carolina to restore roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Helene.

More relief is on the way, and we will continue to support every affected community as they rebuild and recover.”

Mounting losses and devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

In these trying times, the southeastern US could use all the help it gets. CoreLogic, a California-based provider of financial and consumer analytics, stated that the staggering economic losses – accounting for wind loss, insured and uninsured storm surge and inland flood loss for residential and commercial properties across the 16 states – are estimated between $30.5 billion and $47.5 billion.

A press release shared on Friday also noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted over $47 million in disaster assistance. The US agency advised those impacted by the storm to apply for assistance. The coordinated emergency relief plans followed Biden’s approval of federal disaster assistance in six states – Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia – affected by Helene.

In the aftermath of what is now being deemed one of the deadliest hurricanes of the modern era, rescue missions for missing people are underway. The historic and catastrophic storm has swallowed towns and communities, leaving thousands powerless and ripping off people’s bare necessities. As of Friday, the mounting death toll in the southeastern US surpassed 200. USA Today described Helene as the “fourth-deadliest” hurricane to make landfall in the country since 1950, with Katrina topping that list.