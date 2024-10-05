Thousands of Tesla Cybertrucks recalled: Here's why

A year after its release, Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of Cybertrucks for the fifth time due to a camera issue that doubles the risk of a crash. Nearly 27,000 vehicles from the Elon Musk company are facing this issue as delays in image displays on the dashboard, A Tesla Cybertruck is pictured parked in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. June 23, 2024(REUTERS)

According to a filing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rearview display goes blank for up to 8 seconds, well beyond the two seconds advised by YS federal safety rules, as soon as the Cybertruck is put in reverse.

NHTSA noted that Tesla is counting on its free, over-the-air software update to fix this error.

Also read | JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon denies Trump's claim that he endorsed ex-prez

CNN further reported that drivers can even reverse their trucks by “performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors.”

Other Tesla Cybertruck recall chapters this year

This fifth recall of the Tesla cars since its introduction last year comes after the June recall targeting almost all of the 12,000 trucks on the road as a piece was on the verge of becoming detached from the vehicle while driving. “If the applique separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision,” documents shared on the National Highway Traffic Security website noted.

Also read | American Airlines passengers intervene to stop alleged assault on flight: Watch

Before that in April, trucks faced a similar fate due to an accelerator pedal issue. I January, Musk’s company authorised a software recall for 2.2 million of its vehicles, including Cybertrucks.

Contrary to the multiplying issues with the Cybertruck, Tesla reported surging sales for the first time this year. In the third quarter, it delivered nearly 463,000 vehicles globally, resulting in a 6% rise from last year’s sales figure.