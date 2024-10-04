American Airlines passengers intervene to stop alleged assault on flight: Watch

Several passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to Charlotte on Wednesday stepped in to protect a woman seated in first class from her allegedly violent male travel companion. Passengers, along with the flight attendants, prevented what could have been a much worse situation. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is enquiring the passenger about the alleged altercation on American Airlines Flight AA310.(X/Arjun Singh)

Epoch Times reporter Arjun Singh recorded the viral video from Flight AA310, where a woman and multiple men can be seen confronting the man who is blamed for assaulting the woman on board.

Several flight attendants continued to hover in the aisle to help and recorded in the footage; three male passengers can be seen leaning over the first-class seat in an attempt to intervene. The men were heard shouting to the man who allegedly behaved in that way to stop.

Viral video shows passengers' quick-thinking

“Do not f**king touch her,” one of the men yelled at the man, standing face to face with him. When the alleged assailant appeared to offer an inaudible excuse, the man didn’t back down, responding, “I don’t give a f**k. Look at me, you f**ked up. You don’t f**king touch her.”

A second man also raised his voice, warning, “Get your f**king hands off of her right now,” he shouted. “You touch her again, you’re gonna get f**king arrested.”

The first man then asked the woman if she was okay, and the passengers encouraged her to move to a different seat in the cabin, away from her companion. As she relocated, the alleged aggressor yelled that he had been assaulted by the woman, claiming she had slapped him. The woman responded, “No, you weren’t assaulted. I put my hand over your mouth to make you shut up.”

The video shows the second man stood between the pair, ensuring the woman was safe while other passengers returned to their seats. The flight continued without further incident, and the situation began to calm down.

Cops escorted both the man and the woman at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The plane landed 26 minutes ahead of schedule, and as it arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were already waiting at the gate. They boarded the plane before anyone else could disembark and escorted the couple off the aircraft for further questioning.

The officers also gathered witness statements from passengers to piece together what had occurred during the flight.

American Airlines commented on the viral video, assuring, “Our first priority is the safety of the crew and our customers, and we take these matters very seriously.”

“Two customers travelling together were engaged in an altercation aboard American Airlines flight 310, with service from Miami (MIA) to Charlotte (CLT) on Oct. 2. Local law enforcement responded and escorted the customers from the CLT airport,” the airline spokesperson said further in a statement.