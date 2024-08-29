Shocking video shows man destroying American Airlines counter with hammer after learning he was scammed

A would-be passenger was caught on camera destroying an American Airlines counter with a hammer in Chile. The incident took place at Santiago’s Nuevo Pudahuel Airport late Monday when the Haitian man went into a fit of rage upon learning that a scammer had sold him a fake plane ticket. An irate passenger smashes computer screens on American Airlines counter at airport in Chile after learning that a scammer sold him a fake ticket to Miami(X, formerly Twitter)

Shocking moment passenger destroys American Airlines counter with hammer

The enraged traveller was trying to check in for his American Airlines flight to Miami, Florida, according to local media outlet Cooperativa. However, as his ticket was invalid, an airline employee told him he wouldn't be able to board the flight. In the video captured by a bystander, the man can be seen scuffling through his luggage before suddenly taking out a hammer and smashing computer screens on the counter.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump opens up on ‘highs and lows’ of writing upcoming memoir as it soars on Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists

English translation of Lieutenant Manuel Narváez's statement to the outlet reads, “In a moment of rage, in retaliation against the airline that had supposedly extended this ticket to Miami, he pulled a hammer out of one of his suitcases and began to damage the airport's clothing and materials.”

“In his statements to the Carabineros, he said that he had purchased a ticket to Miami through internet platforms because he was already returning to his country of origin, Haiti, and that this flight was never booked,” Narváez added.

ALSO READ: Republican senators demand answers as revised figures show US added fewer jobs than previously reported

The individual's actions were deemed criminal in nature as he caused roughly $20,000 (20 million Pesos) in damages. He was eventually detained by the airport security and turned over to the police. Several videos of the incident were shared on X, formerly Twitter that highlight the irate passenger's destructive actions.