Why exactly Tesla recalled almost four-thousands Cybertrucks

Tesla has recently announced a recall of the entirety of the Cybertruck unit.

Why the recall now?

This move comes in response to a critical fault that causes the vehicle’s accelerator pedal to become stuck.

The issue was brought to light by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which reported on Wednesday that the defect could lead to the pedal pad dislodging and becoming trapped in the vehicle’s interior trim when “high force is applied.”

This issue arose from an “unapproved change” during the manufacturing process, where “lubricant (soap)” was introduced, compromising the pedal pad’s retention, as stated in the recall notice.

Despite this, the truck’s brakes remain operational even if the accelerator pedal is ensnared, offering a less-than-ideal temporary solution.

The recall encompasses “all Model Year (‘MY’) 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024,” with the defect estimated to be present in all 3,878 vehicles produced during this period.

This means Elon Musk's automobile firm is recalling the entirety of Cybertrucks since the vehicle's debut last year.

The recall became apparent when Cybertruck customers received notifications of delivery delays earlier in the week.

How did Tesla find out their technical fault?

At least one owner reported that their dealership had informed them of a recall due to the accelerator pedal issue.

The problem gained further eys when a Cybertruck owner posted a video on TikTok, ushering in how the fault “held the accelerator down 100 percent, full throttle.

As documented in the NHTSA filing, Tesla's timeline indicates that the company first became aware of the defective accelerator pedals on March 31st, with a subsequent report on April 3rd.

Following internal assessments to determine the cause, Tesla voluntarily initiated the recall on April 12th.

As of the beginning of this week, Tesla has not reported any “collisions, injuries, or deaths” resulting from the pedal fault.

Tesla also has committed to informing its stores and service centres about the issue “on or around” April 19th.

The manufacturer is committed to the total refunding of the affected part or its replacement for free for all the Cybertruck owners. Plus, any trucks not built with the revised accelerator pedal component and part number starting in from April 17th will be included in the recall immediately.

This has become the second event that embarrassed the Cybertruck, the same car that had another recall tainted with only the US Tesla vehicles in February. The previous recall took place because the flight control panel texts’ font size was insufficiently large and saw safety regulation not being complied with. This was solved through a software update.