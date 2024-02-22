Biden's dog Commander bit Secret Service agents '24 times in one year', leaving WH floors covered with blood

US President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit and attacked US Secret Service officials at least 24 times from October 2022 to July 2023, according to a new document. Joe Biden's dog Commander (AP)

The Secret Service protects the president and his family, with dozens of officers stationed around the presidential residence .

Newly released Secret Service documents demonstrate how much mayhem the German Shepherd caused for the presidential bodyguards before he was removed from the White House campus.

The report released on website called ‘The Black Vault’ states that Commander caused terror at the West Wing, Camp David and the Biden's home in Delaware.

“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present — please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible),” an assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Division told the team.

The document highlights Commander's biting incidents

The 273 pages of emails and documents, with identities redacted, emphasised on a period of high stress at the White House prior to Commander's departure at the age of two. Major, a former presidential dog, was removed from the White House two years previously for similar reasons.

“[The agent] heard the voice of what [he/she] believes to be FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden yelling ‘[redacted quote].’ Commander ran towards the direction of post [redacted] booth and bit [the agent] in the left forearm, [c]ausing a severe deep open wound,” the document highlights one of the incidents.

“As [a] result of the attack [the agent] started to loose [sic] a significant amount of blood from [redacted pronoun] arm. [The agent] remained calm and walked away from the area looking for help. … [The agent] received six (6) stitches in the left hand forearm and antibiotics for the wound.”

Another newly revealed attack occurred on June 15, 2023, when Commander bit an agent "inside of the Kennedy Garden" while they were walking to the parking area to assist in the movement of parked trucks.

The incident resulted in a "deep bite" on an agent's forearm, which required stitches. Meanwhile, tours of the White House's East Wing were delayed for 20 minutes as floor flooded with blood, the document said.

In July, Commander bit another agent in the hand, leading to a "severe deep open wound" and the agent even lost a "significant amount of blood".

Colleagues gave this agent a "small care package" as a gift, which included painkillers, antibiotic ointment, pepper spray, a muzzle, and dog biscuits "for safety purposes".

In one email, an anonymous senior agent suggested that agents protecting Biden and his family "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety".

"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present - please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible)," the agent stated in his letter.

Jill Biden's spokesman reacts

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's spokesman, stated that the Bidens are genuinely concerned about their safety and those who work at the White House to safeguard them every day.

"Despite additional dog training, leashing, working with veterinarians, and consulting with animal behaviorists, the White House environment simply proved too much for Commander. Since the fall, he has lived with other family members," CNN quoted Alexander as saying.

In December 2021, Commander was presented as gift to Biden from his brother James.