Commander, Joe Biden's dog, caught on camera biting White House staffer, contrary to previous Secret Service claims

Commander, one of President Joe Biden’s German shepherds, has been caught on camera biting a White House staffer last month. This is the 12th time that the first dog has shown aggression towards people in the past year, contradicting the anonymous claims from the administration that he only bites Secret Service agents. A uniformed division officer was bitten by the dog around 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the White House, and was treated on-site by medical personnel, said USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi. The officer is doing just fine, he said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)

The incident happened on Sept. 13, when White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney, 71, was playing with Commander. A tourist captured an image of Commander biting Haney's arm and subsequently shared it with DailyMail.com, which then published it on Wednesday.

Haney has been seen walking Commander in the past.

This was not the only biting incident involving Commander in September. CNN reported last week Commander had also bitten a Secret Service agent on September 25th.

On Monday, Politico quoted unnamed White House staffers who defended Commander, saying that he is “always so friendly” and that they had “never seen him like that” around non-security staff.

A former Biden aide blamed the attacks on “enormous men with guns acting suspiciously hostile.”

The New York Post revealed in July that the Commander had bitten seven Secret Service employees and displayed aggression towards three others between October 2022 and January of this year, based on emails obtained by Judicial Watch under the Freedom of Information Act.

The most serious case occurred last November, when a uniformed officer was sent to a local hospital for evaluation by the White House medical team after suffering wounds to their arm and thigh from Commander’s bite.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refrained from providing any comments regarding the new photograph.

“I would refer you to the Secret Service and also the first lady’s office,” Jean-Pierre said at her regular briefing.

A spokeswoman for first lady Jill Biden quoted to Daily Mail, “The First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often-unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

There may be more unreported biting incidents involving Commander, as the internal emails only cover a short period of his time at the White House. They do not include his first nine months and his most recent eight months. They also do not mention any possible incidents affecting non-Secret Service staff.

Judicial Watch is seeking more internal Secret Service communications about Commander.

Biden had another German shepherd named Major, who also repeatedly attacked Secret Service staff and a White House visitor.

The White House said that Major has been relocated to reside with family acquaintances.

The White House has not publicly disclosed any biting incidents involving either dog.