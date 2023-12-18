close_game
News / World News / Car collides with President Joe Biden's motorcade in US' Delaware

Car collides with President Joe Biden's motorcade in US' Delaware

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 07:59 AM IST

The collision occurred as Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff. Both of them were unharmed.

A car collided with part of US President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Delaware's Wilmington on Sunday. The collision occurred as Biden and first lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff. Both of them were unharmed, according to news agency Associated Press.

Secret Service Police, left, and security personnel question the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden's motorcade on Sunday night in Delaware.(AP)
The car, a beige Ford, then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Meanwhile, Biden was rushed into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident, according to the AP.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

