Car collides with President Joe Biden's motorcade in US' Delaware

A car collided with part of US President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Delaware's Wilmington on Sunday. The collision occurred as Biden and first lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff. Both of them were unharmed, according to news agency Associated Press. Secret Service Police, left, and security personnel question the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden's motorcade on Sunday night in Delaware.(AP)

The car, a beige Ford, then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Biden was rushed into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident, according to the AP.