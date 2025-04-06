‘Big Four’ firm Deloitte hardest hit consultancy firm by Elon Musk-led DOGE's saving spree

London-based audit and consulting giant Deloitte, one of the ‘Big Four’ companies, has reportedly been the hardest-hit consultancy firm following the crackdown by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on private federal contracts. Deloitte is among at least 10 consulting firms affected by DOGE's contract cuts.(REUTERS)

Since January this year, DOGE has either terminated or modified 127 federal contracts with Deloitte, leading to an estimated $371.8 million in taxpayer savings, according to an analysis of data on White House DOGE office's website done by Business Insider.

This comes as a big blow for the firm, as it reportedly faces more than double the number of contract eliminations compared to any other consultancy.

Contract terminations

The largest of these contract terminations, valued at $51 million, was for IT services provided to the Department of Health and Human Services. Additional impacted agencies include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As a result, Deloitte's Government and Public Services division, which employs over 15,000 people, has already seen workers pulled off projects, with layoffs expected to follow, as per a Times of India report.

Accenture, IBM also see contract cuts

Deloitte is among at least 10 consulting firms affected by DOGE's contract cuts. For comparison, Booz Allen Hamilton saw 61 contracts canceled, amounting to $207.1 million in savings, while Accenture had 30 contracts terminated, totalling $240.2 million in savings.

IBM faced the removal of 10 contracts, valued at $34.3 million in savings. According to Business Insider, Deloitte’s losses are the most severe, with more than double the number of contract cuts than any other firm.

These actions are part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to reduce federal spending and eliminate inefficiencies, to achieve with DOGE was formed in January this year and world's richest person Elon Musk was made its head.

While the cuts have saved billions in taxpayer dollars, they have raised concerns about their potential long-term impact on innovation and economic growth. Analysts warn that extended reductions in government contracts could lead firms to adopt a cautious “wait-and-see” approach, potentially stalling progress in critical sectors.

Deloitte is one of the "Big Four" accounting and professional services firms, alongside EY, KPMG, and PwC.