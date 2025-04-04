Texas mass layoffs: Who is losing their job in Lone Star State this month?

Thousands of Texas-based workers will be laid off this year, with some losing jobs in April 2025. The Texas Workforce Commission published a sheet of shrinkage warnings, with company names, number of people, and layoff date mentioned. Last month, chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc announced that it would cut 3,400 jobs amid a slow economy. Mass layoffs have hit Texas in 2025(Unsplash)

The company further added that 12% of its workforce, 1800 jobs, will be let go via layoffs. Another 1,600 jobs would be dismissed through voluntary retirements and departures.

Read More: ChatGPT Plus free for students in the US and Canada - Here’s how to get it

The 2025 WARN notice from the Texas Workforce Commission noted that JELD-WEN - Coppell will lay off 56 people by this month. Houston Refining (345 people), Christus Health Santa Rosa Medical Center (479 people), L3Harris Technologies (179 people), Southwest - Dallas Love Field Airport, (626 people) and LX Pantos America (131 people) will also let go of their workforce.

Here is a complete table of Texas mass layoffs in 2025 (WARN letter).

Dickies Workwear said that it will be moving its hub from North Texas to California. The company operated out of the Lone Star State since 1922.

Read More: Federal Reserve chief says Trump tariffs likely to raise inflation and slow US economic growth

"We remain proud of Dickies storied Fort Worth roots, where the brand opened its doors in 1922, and the brand will maintain a strong employment presence in the area, with associates who will continue to work in the Fort Worth distribution facility, as well as the warehouse and stores in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area," the company said in a statement to MySA.

Over 141 employees at the SouthState Bank headquarters in McKinney will be without a job between May 31 and June 30. ProBar, which is an offshoot of the American Bar Association, has its number at 191, with 127 workers being let go in May.

“The number of employees affected is 191, which includes 127 layoffs, and 64 layoffs conditioned on the status of ProBar’s contract renewal which will be determined on March 29, 2025,” the WARN letter reads. The American Bar Association is yet to confirm the layoffs.