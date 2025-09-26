Big Social Security checks next week: 2 October payments, possible COLA rise on the cards

Millions of Americans relying on Social Security benefits will see an unusual surprise in October. According to a report by the Independent, over 70 million people receiving retirement and disability benefits will get two payments this month. Social Security shift, two October checks and COLA rise could help your paycheck(Unsplash)

The Social Security Administration (SSA) explained the shift in a blog post. When the first day of a month falls on a weekend or holiday, payments are made on the last business day before. That means recipients get October's check on October 1 and November's check on October 31.

"When the first day of the month falls on the weekend or a federal holiday, you receive your SSI payment on the last business day before the first day of the month. That means you may get two SSI payments in the same month," the SSA said in a blog post.

Reason Behind Double SSI Payments This Month

The first payment on October 1 covers October. The second payment on October 31 is actually November's benefit, moved up to avoid delays. Officials say recipients should wait three business days before contacting the agency if payments don't arrive on schedule.

Also read: Social Security payments September 2025: Here's why some people received smaller checks

Here are the key upcoming SSI dates for 2025:

October 1 - Payment for October

October 31 - Payment for November

December 1 - Payment for December

December 31 - Payment for January 2026

COLA adjustment coming soon

In October, the SSA will also announce the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026. The Senior Citizens League predicts a 2.7% rise, which would reflect higher living costs for food, rent, and other essentials. The increase will show up in checks from January 2026.

Retirement Age Debate

Speculation has grown about possible changes to the retirement age under President Donald Trump. SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano initially said "everything's being considered" when asked about raising it. Later, he clarified on X that raising the age was not under discussion. "President Trump and I will always protect Social Security," he posted.

Still, reports from Axios highlight problems within the SSA. Staffing cuts, shorter appointments, and policy tweaks have made life harder for disabled and low-income Americans who depend on the program most.

FAQs

Why are there two SSI checks in October?

Because November's payment falls on a weekend, it is sent early.

When will the COLA increase apply?

From January 2026 onward.

Is the retirement age rising soon?

Ans. The SSA says raising it is not under consideration.