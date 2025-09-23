Social Security payments September 2025: Here's why some people received smaller checks

Social Security payments are monthly benefits provided by the government to more than 71 million Americans. The eligible recipients of this monthly financial support include retirees, persons with disabilities and family members of deceased workers. While the payments are made on a specific schedule, the amount of such benefits, at times, varies depending on various reasons. Know everything about Social Security payments for September 2025.(REUTERS)

The schedule also varies depending on the recipient's birth date. It is now being said that in September 2025, the second round of benefits is being allocated on schedule, but some may have reduced checks. This might happen because of the new Social Security repayment rules.

Social Security: Reason for reduced payments

The reason behind this reduction is due to the repayment of previous overpayments by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The SSA started issuing the overpayment notices on April 25 this year and would start withholding 50 percent of the recipient's benefits after about 90 days (or approximately July 24, at the earliest), until the overpayment is repaid, according to USA Today.

At the end of July, the SSA had started withholding 50 per cent of the monthly Social Security payments from some people with outstanding overpayments. According to Money.com, the SSA is legally required to try to recover, or “claw back," some of the funds, even if the recipient was not aware of the fact that he/she was being overpaid and the government carries it out by withholding benefits.

People eligible for the SSI payments would have already received their September check on August 29, since the regular payment day, i.e., September 1, was Labor Day.

Here are some other dates for receiving SSI checks:

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)

Friday, October 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)

Monday, December 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)

Friday, January 30, 2026 (Check for February 2026)

Friday, February 27, 2026 (Check for March 2026)

