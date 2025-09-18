Stacy Lewis announces retirement, says 2025 LPGA Tour will be her final season

Stacy Lewis, considered among the most outstanding players in the history of the LPGA, on Wednesday announced her decision to retire at the end of the season. Throughout her illustrious career, she has earned innumerable accolades, including two majors. Stacy Lewis announces retirement plans on social media.(AP)

Overall, Stacy won 13 LPGA titles, and she also led the United States to a triumph over Europe in last year's Solheim Cup. The 40-year-old won her two major victories at the 2011 Chevron Championship and the 2013 women's British Open.

Stacy Lewis announces retirement

Reflecting on her incredible journey, Stacy, who spent 25 weeks as world number one, wrote on X, “Never in a million years, would I have thought this journey playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away. I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA. I’m not exactly sure what is next but I’m so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and people that have supported me along way!”

Stacy noted that she is going to miss the LPGA and this part of her life.

On her decision to retire, Stacy said “my body has told me it’s time. My husband became a part of the team too fitting in seamlessly providing great balance and stability to my life. I’m looking forward to our calendars being more in sync and having more time as a family”.

Stacy Lewis: Records and numbers

According to Golf Digest, Stacy’s astonishing achievements came despite being diagnosed with curvature of the spine at the age of 11. Stacy had to undergo spinal fusion surgery a few years later, and she missed her first college season at the University of Arkansas in 2004 while recovering.

Stacy played for the United States on four occasions at the Solheim Cup as a player and two times as a captain. In 2012, she became the first American to be named the LPGA’s Player of the Year since Beth Daniel in 1994. She was honoured with the LPGA Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

FAQs:

How many LPGA titles did Stacy Lewis win?

Stacy Lewis has won 13 LPGA titles.

How many major championships did Stacy Lewis win?

Stacy Lewis has won two majors.

What is her age?

Lewis is 40 years old.