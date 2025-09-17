Golf Glance: LPGA Tour hits Arkansas, Champions tackle Pebble Beach

With the PGA Tour off this week, the professional golf world turns its focus to the LPGA Tour's event in Arkansas while the Champions tackle iconic Pebble Beach. HT Image

LPGA TOUR LAST TOURNAMENT: Kroger Queen City Championship THIS WEEK: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark., Sept. 19-21 Course: Pinnacle CC Purse: $3M Defending Champion: Jasmine Suwannapura Race to the CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul HOW TO FOLLOW TV/Streaming: Friday-Saturday: 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday: 3-4 p.m. Streaming: Friday-Saturday: 6-7 p.m.; Sunday: 4-6 p.m. X: @LPGA NOTES: The 2025 season has featured different winners at each of the 24 tournaments thus far. Still seeking her first win of the year is Nelly Korda, who is in this week's field. ... After this week, the tour plays in Hawaii in two weeks before its annual Asia swing, returning to the mainland United States in November. ... Suwannapura eagled the second playoff hole last year to beat Lucy Li. ... Miyu Yamashita leads the Rookie of the Year standings by 32 points over Rio Takeda and by 295 points over Chisato Iwai. NEXT TOURNAMENT: Lotte Championship, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 1-4

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS LAST TOURNAMENT: Sanford International THIS WEEK: Pure Insurance Championship, Monterrey Peninsula, Calif., Sept. 19-21 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links ; Spyglass Hill Purse: $2.4M Defending Champion: Paul Broadhurst Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Friday-Sunday: 6-9 p.m. ET X: @ChampionsTour NOTES: Only three events remain before the start of the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. ... The tournament features teenagers from 47 First Tee chapters around the country. Friday and Saturday rounds will feature one professional playing alongside one junior amateur and two amateurs in a team format, with the 80 groups playing one round on each course. Twenty-four pro-junior teams will advance based on score. The professional competition will be cut to the top 50 players and ties following 36 holes. NEXT TOURNAMENT: Constellation Furyk & Friends, Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 3-5

PGA TOUR LAST TOURNAMENT: Procore Championship THIS WEEK: OFF. NEXT TOURNAMENT: 45th Ryder Cup, Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26-28

LIV GOLF LEAGUE LAST TOURNAMENT: Team Championship THIS WEEK: Season Complete Season Winners: Individual: Jon Rahm; Team: Legion XIII NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5-7

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.