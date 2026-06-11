Bill Gates admits affair, alleges Epstein’s attempts to weaponize personal secrets: 5 bombshell claims from testimony

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates delivered a series of striking personal and political claims during congressional testimony this week focused on his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, leaves after a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Capitol Hill, June 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

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According to the Daily Mail, Gates addressed his marriage, his interactions with Epstein, and allegations that private information was later used against him after their relationship deteriorated.

Below are the five bombshell claims Gates made during the testimony.

1. Gates admits he had an affair during his marriage

Gates acknowledged that he was unfaithful during his marriage to Melinda French Gates.

He said in a prepared statement: “I had been unfaithful in my marriage. These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family.”

2. Epstein learned sensitive personal information

Gates said Epstein became aware of sensitive details about his private life, including his extramarital affairs.

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{{^usCountry}} He told lawmakers that this information later became part of what Epstein allegedly used in interactions with him after their relationship soured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told lawmakers that this information later became part of what Epstein allegedly used in interactions with him after their relationship soured. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why did JD Vance reportedly want Tucker Carlson to interview Ghislaine Maxwell? Epstein files controversy explained 3. Epstein tried to weaponize those secrets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why did JD Vance reportedly want Tucker Carlson to interview Ghislaine Maxwell? Epstein files controversy explained 3. Epstein tried to weaponize those secrets {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gates alleged that Epstein attempted to use knowledge of his personal life as leverage. He said Epstein tried to “weaponize” the information about his marriage and affairs in an effort to pressure or influence him. 4. Gates claims Epstein tried to lure him back into their relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gates alleged that Epstein attempted to use knowledge of his personal life as leverage. He said Epstein tried to “weaponize” the information about his marriage and affairs in an effort to pressure or influence him. 4. Gates claims Epstein tried to lure him back into their relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gates testified that Epstein used “many lies layered on top” of private details in an attempt to regain influence and pull him back into their association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gates testified that Epstein used “many lies layered on top” of private details in an attempt to regain influence and pull him back into their association. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the effort ultimately failed, adding that Epstein’s approach showed how he attempted to manipulate relationships.

Also Read: Sarah Kellen: 5 things to know as Epstein's former assistant claims she was ‘violently raped’ by him

5. Limited interaction

Gates told the committee he first met Epstein in 2011 through introductions tied to philanthropic fundraising efforts.

He said he was aware Epstein had prior legal issues but did not fully understand the extent of his crimes at the time. “I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have,” Gates said.

He added that his interactions were “limited” and ended in 2014.

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The testimony comes as the House Oversight Committee continues examining Epstein’s network and government handling of the case, including connections with high-profile figures.

Epstein, who was charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors, died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial. His past associations and previously released emails and documents continue to fuel public and political scrutiny.

Gates has previously described his relationship with Epstein as a “huge mistake,” while maintaining that his involvement was limited to meetings and discussions tied largely to philanthropy and fundraising efforts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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