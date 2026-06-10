Bill Gates arrives on Capitol Hill to face closed-door Epstein panel testimony: What are the 3 questions he could face?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to respond to challenging inquiries in a private session regarding his association with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, speaks to members of the media while arriving for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Speaking to reporters before entering a House hearing room, Gates said, "I am glad to be here voluntarily," adding, "I hope my testimony is helpful to the important work of the committee to find justice for the victims.”

Emails and photographs released by the Justice Department, along with comments from Gates' former spouse Melinda concerning Epstein's role in the breakdown of their 27-year marriage, have complicated the narrative the billionaire aimed to present as a philanthropist.

Currently, members of the House Oversight Committee, along with their staff, are anticipated to delve deeper into the improbable friendship as part of over a dozen interviews carried out in the bipartisan investigation concerning the infamous case.

Also Read: Who is Misty Roberts? Former DeRidder mayor gets 90 days in jail for having sex with teen, ‘I’ve made a mess…’

‘I was foolish to spend any time with him,’ said Bill Gates Gates's association with Epstein gained significant public attention following the recent release of over three million pages of documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which are related to the criminal investigation of Epstein. Gates's name was mentioned thousands of times.

He has consistently denied any misconduct and dismissed the notion that he was aware of Epstein's illegal activities. However, during a television interview earlier this year, he did admit to exercising poor judgment in his meetings with Epstein.

Earlier in January, the 68-year-old technology mogul spoke to the Wall Street Journal regarding his connection with Epstein, which took place after the financier admitted guilt to charges of prostitution and child sex trafficking in Florida. “In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him.” Gates said. “I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that. It was just a huge mistake.”

Three questions that Bill Gates could face According to BBC, the three questions could that Bill might face include - What prompted Gates to become acquainted with an individual who had already been convicted of sexual offenses?

Why did Gates not exhibit greater interest in Epstein's history?

Was it Epstein who attempted to sway Gates, or was it the other way around?

In 2019, Epstein took his own life in a jail cell while he was awaiting trial. His long-time friend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in his criminal activities.