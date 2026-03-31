Warren Buffett says he has not spoken with Bill Gates since Epstein files revelations

Warren Buffett has said he has not spoken with Bill Gates since recent revelations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, while offering a candid reflection on his past association with the Gates Foundation, in an interview to CNBC. Warren Buffett says he has not spoken with Bill Gates since Epstein files relevations. (AP/Reuters)

Buffett said that while he does not regret donating substantial sums to the foundation, he does acknowledge he wishes some events had unfolded differently.

Commenting on Epstein, Buffett said the disgraced financier had a pattern of exploiting other people’s weaknesses, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations and their wider impact.

When asked whether he remains friends with Gates, Buffett declined to give a direct answer, further signalling a possible strain in what was once a close and high-profile relationship between the two business giants.

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On question that if he is going to continue giving the donations to the Gates Foundation, Buffet said that he will wait to see what unfolds next.

The remarks come amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Epstein, the notorious sex offender whose past associations with Gates and other prominent figures have triggered fresh fallout, following the recent release of the so-called Epstein files that shed more light on these relationships.