Bitcoin price today: Why BTC is going up and is this an all-time high?

Bitcoin saw a massive price surge on Wednesday, not only recovering from the aftershock of President Donald Trump's tariff policy, but also recording an all-time high (ATH) at over $112,000. At the time of writing this story, the BTC price was at $112,016. The cryptocurrency last hit an ATH of $111,970.17 on May 22 and has been struggling since. This photograph shows Bitcoin stickers displayed at the microbrewery and bar La Fracasse, in Talence(AFP)

Why is Bitcoin going up today? Potential reasons

Several factors could be driving Bitcoin’s recent upward trend.

Institutional adoption and ETF inflows

By July 3, Bitcoin ETF net inflows reached $14.4 billion for the year, with 66 spot ETFs managing over $138 billion in assets. BlackRock’s ETF alone held over $65 billion in BTC, and corporate treasuries like MicroStrategy have increased Bitcoin holdings by 31% to $349 billion, as per investopedia.com and CNBC reports.

Regulatory optimism

The Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance could have fueled a bullish sentiment. President Trump’s push for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, formalized by an executive order on March 6, aims to integrate Bitcoin into US reserves, with proposals to acquire up to 200,000 BTC annually over five years.

The Senate’s advancement of a stablecoin regulatory framework this month and Coinbase’s inclusion in the S&P 500 further legitimize crypto, encouraging investment.

Macroeconomic factors

Easing US-China trade tensions and a Moody’s downgrade of US sovereign debt have positioned Bitcoin as an alternative store of value, as per reports. The US Dollar Index’s 10% year-to-date decline and concerns about de-dollarization have driven interest in Bitcoin, with billionaire Philippe Laffont predicting its market cap could reach $5 trillion.

Meanwhile, a tech-led rebound in stocks waned, with Nvidia Corp. dropping below $4 trillion after becoming the first company in history to achieve that milestone. Treasuries rose before a $39 billion US bond sale and minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar wavered.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)