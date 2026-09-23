Bitcoin’s rare 3-month winning streak: Why October could be crucial for BTC

Bitcoin is on track for a rare three-month winning streak. Bitcoin has gained in July, August and September, which would give it three straight months of positive returns. An analysis shows this has happened only once before in Bitcoin’s history.

Bitcoin price and ETF inflows could shape BTC’s October outlook (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bitcoin gained strongly in July and August. Bitcoin rose 4.8% in July and then jumped 25.2% in August. September has also remained positive, with Bitcoin trading around $86,140, up 10.9% at the time of the analysis. CoinDesk provided the price and monthly performance data.

Bitcoin’s 2012 winning streak

The only previous three-month winning streak happened in 2012. In 2012, Bitcoin gained 41.0% in July, 6.4% in August and 24.4% in September. That makes the current three-month run unusual because a similar pattern has appeared only once before. CoinDesk’s analysis of daily price data identified the 2012 period as the only previous example.

What happened to Bitcoin in October 2012?

October became the turning point in 2012. After the strong three-month run in 2012, Bitcoin fell 9.7% in October. The decline eventually bottomed at $10.17 on October 26. This October low became the starting point for a huge rally.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bitcoin then exploded higher after the 2012 October low. From the October 2012 low, Bitcoin began a 165-day rally that took its price to around $230 by April 2013. That represented a gain of more than 2,000%, according to CoinDesk’s analysis of daily price data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bitcoin then exploded higher after the 2012 October low. From the October 2012 low, Bitcoin began a 165-day rally that took its price to around $230 by April 2013. That represented a gain of more than 2,000%, according to CoinDesk’s analysis of daily price data. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Nasdaq hits record high as oil prices fall: Can US-Iran talks lift stocks?

Will Bitcoin repeat 2012?

But 2012 does not mean Bitcoin will repeat the same move in 2026. The previous example is too limited to prove that Bitcoin will fall in October and then enter another huge rally. Bitcoin has been trading since at least late 2010, but this exact three-month pattern has appeared only once before. The sample is too small to draw a reliable conclusion about what happens next.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

October is still important because of Bitcoin’s broader market cycle. The current setup is attracting attention because of the rare historical pattern, the huge rally that followed the 2012 example and Bitcoin’s broader four-year market cycle. Some cycle models point to a potentially bullish phase beginning around October or November, although these historical cycles are not fixed calendar rules.

Bitcoin market is different now

A 2,000% rally is not realistic to assume today. Bitcoin's market is very different from 2012. Back then, Bitcoin was a thinly traded asset worth around $10, meaning a relatively small number of buyers could move the market sharply. Today, Bitcoin is part of a multi-trillion-dollar market with much larger trading volumes and institutional participation.

The Bitcoin market now has ETFs and much deeper derivatives trading. Today’s market includes spot Bitcoin ETFs, futures, options and basis trades, along with trading across many venues. These markets allow investors to manage risk and take different types of positions at a much larger scale than was possible in 2012.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj said the market structure has fundamentally changed. “Bitcoin now belongs to a global asset class with institutional ownership,” Subburaj said, as noted by CoinDesk. He pointed to spot ETFs as a regulated investment channel and derivatives markets as another major change. He said the more than 2,000% rally after the 2012 sequence should not be treated as a reasonable expectation for 2026.

Bitcoin ETF inflows

The bigger question now is whether large investors keep buying Bitcoin. Subburaj said Bitcoin’s 2012 rally happened when a relatively small group of buyers could significantly move the market. In 2026, the key issue is whether large pools of institutional capital continue allocating money to Bitcoin after some of the easier gains have already happened, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Crypto market cap hits $3 trillion again: Why rising Bitcoin leverage could trigger a sharp price swing

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs show that institutions are back in the market. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted more than $5.5 billion in investor money since August, according to data from SoSoValue. These inflows are being watched as an indicator of institutional demand for Bitcoin.

The durability of ETF inflows could matter more than the October pattern. Subburaj said investors should pay attention to whether those ETF allocations continue. In other words, sustained institutional demand could be more important for Bitcoin’s next move than simply whether October turns positive or negative.

Bitcoin price outlook for October

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Analysts say Bitcoin’s history can provide clues, but not guarantees. Nicolai Sondergaard, senior research analyst at Nansen, said history does not necessarily repeat itself but can “rhyme.” He said Bitcoin has generally continued to follow its four-year cycle, although the timing can sometimes come earlier or later. Sondergaard spoke to CoinDesk.

Sondergaard said a weaker October would not be surprising. He said the historical pattern does not guarantee a red October, but a pullback in the coming weeks would not be surprising given how the market has performed. He said such a decline does not necessarily mean Bitcoin would make a major new low. Sondergaard told CoinDesk.

Institutional ETF buying could support Bitcoin even if the rally slows. Lacie Zhang, research lead at Bitget Wallet, said the important issue is not simply whether the 2012 pattern repeats. She pointed instead to institutional ETF flows, which could continue absorbing Bitcoin supply in the fourth quarter even if the current short squeeze loses momentum.

Fed rate hikes could hit Bitcoin

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Federal Reserve remains a major risk for Bitcoin. Zhang said macroeconomic conditions could work against Bitcoin. She pointed to the Federal Reserve raising rates to 3.75%-4.00% and signaling that another hike could come this year. Zhang said these interest-rate decisions could influence Bitcoin’s performance.

The next big signal could be whether ETF inflows stay positive after the squeeze fades. Zhang said continued spot ETF inflows would be a more useful measure of Bitcoin’s strength than the calendar pattern alone. If investors continue putting money into spot ETFs after the current short squeeze loses steam, that could show that demand is holding up.

So, October could become an important test for Bitcoin. Bitcoin is entering October after three consecutive months of gains, creating a rare historical setup. The 2012 example saw Bitcoin fall in October before beginning a massive rally, but today's market is far larger and more institutionalized.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The key question for BTC this October is not simply whether history repeats. Investors will be watching ETF flows, institutional demand, Federal Reserve policy and broader macroeconomic conditions alongside Bitcoin’s price. The 2012 pattern offers a historical comparison, but the current market has enough structural differences that it cannot by itself predict Bitcoin’s next move.