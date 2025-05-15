Reps Blake Moore, Debbie Dingell caught sleeping during overnight House hearing. Watch viral videos

Multiple lawmakers were caught napping during an overnight House committee hearing for Donald Trump's “big, beautiful bill.” Representatives Blake Moore, Debbie Dingell, and Jan Schakowsky were filmed as they dozed off during Tuesday's hearing, which stretched into Wednesday morning. Their footage has since gone viral, with the House members joking about their mishap. Rep. Blake Moore dozed off during an overnight House hearing on Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'(X)

Lawmakers fall asleep during overnight House hearing for Trump's ‘big, beautiful bill’

During a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the tax component of Trump’s bill in Washington around 5 am, Moore fell asleep ahead of his vote on an amendment proposed by Rep. Judy Chu on the Affordable Care Act. The vice chair of the House Republican Conference was called on multiple times before Rep. Michelle Fischbach nudged him awake.

In a statement to USA Today, Moore, 44, laughed off the incident, saying, “I may have needed a quick power nap, but Ways and Means Republicans powered through an 18-hour markup to deliver a tax bill that better serves American families, workers, and businesses.” He also thanked Fischbach for “keeping me on track!”

Dingell was also caught napping during markup on the Energy and Commerce Committee review of a plan to slash billions in spending over the next decade. As footage of her sleeping during the hearing went viral online, she hit back at her critics with an X post.

“Been up for 31 hours straight fighting Republicans trying to gut Medicaid. Closed my eyes to think about an America where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care,” the 71-year-old wrote. Schakowsky, too, dozed off during the Energy and Commerce Committee review that went well over 24 hours, per New York Post.