BloodHound update: Chilling shooting footage surfaces amid Chicago rapper's killing reports

Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50 was reportedly killed in an early-morning ambush. The tragedy occurred when six gunmen discharged over 50 rounds at a gas station in Fuller Park on Sunday, as per a preliminary Chicago police report cited by CWB Chicago.

Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50, 22, was reportedly shot and killed at a gas station by six gunmen who fired over 50 rounds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 22-year-old artist, whose birth name was Mikquale Cooper, was positioned in the driver's seat of a white 2019 Tesla at a BP station located on South Wentworth Avenue just before 4 AM (local time) when he became the target of the attack.

BloodHound Q50 death reports: No suspect arrested

In a dispatched audio, which has surfaced on social media and claimed to be authentic, authorities reported that two vehicles approached Cooper's Tesla, and assailants from both cars began shooting. Over 50 rounds were discharged before the perpetrators escaped in a black Acura sedan and a silver Honda Accord, heading towards the southbound Dan Ryan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

An officer who examined the surveillance footage noted that four of the alleged gunmen were clad entirely in black. One individual was seen wearing a green hoodie, while a sixth suspect was attired in a black hoodie.

No suspects have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, alleged videos of shooting are doing rounds on social media. However, HT.com cannot independently verify their authenticities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DJ Vald pays tribute

Meanwhile, DJ Vlad spoked about the rapper, reminiscing about their conversations on his own platform. “I interviewed him last year. He was the most media-trained rapper I’ve ever spoken to at his young age. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” Vlad wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Q50 gained recognition for tracks such as Don’t Blink or Stare and Splash Bros 2. Recently, he marked his 22nd birthday on August 6th and unveiled his project titled Get Back or Die Trying. His music video for Too Stuck was released shortly before his reported passing.