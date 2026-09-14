Bob Mackie net worth: How rich was iconic fashion designer? All we know after his death at 87

Bob Mackie, the acclaimed fashion designer and costumer who won both Emmy and Tony awards, has passed away, as stated in a message shared on his social media platforms. He was 87 years old.

Bob Mackie, the esteemed fashion designer celebrated for his work with stars like Diana Ross and Liza Minnelli, has died at 87. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” the message read. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Bob Mackie net worth: A look at his wealth and work

Bob Mackie is a renowned American fashion designer with a net worth estimated at $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He is celebrated for his work dressing numerous celebrities and entertainment icons, including Cher, Carol Burnett, Barbara Eden, RuPaul, Diana Ross, Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Joan Rivers, and Tina Turner. Mackie served as the costume designer throughout the entire 11-season duration of The Carol Burnett Show (1967–1978) and also designed costumes for its spin-off, Mama's Family, which aired from 1983 to 1990.

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Additionally, he worked as a costume designer for The Sonny and Cher Show from 1976 to 1977 and created costumes for many of Cher's concert tours.

In 1982, Mattel introduced a series of collectible Bob Mackie Barbies, and during the 1990s, he launched the QVC Wearable Art Collection. Mackie's impressive accolades include nine Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award for his designs, and three Academy Award nominations. Furthermore, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2002.

Bob Mackie's real estate

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In 1993, Bob sold his mansion in Beverly Hills and his studio in Los Angeles for $850,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2006, he acquired a residence in the Laurel Hills area of Los Angeles for $1.7 million. He subsequently sold the five-bedroom, 3,500 square foot property for $2.1 million in 2016. In 2020, Mackie bought a house in South Palm Springs for $825,000.

Bob Mackie's early life

Bob Mackie, originally named Robert Gordon Mackie, was born on March 24, 1939, in Monterey Park, California. He is the child of Mildred Agnes Smith and Charles Robert Mackie, and he has an elder sister. Charles worked for Bank of America, and following his divorce from Mildred, Bob was brought up by his maternal grandparents in Alhambra during his early years.

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In his teenage years, Mackie resided in Rosemead with his father, and after completing his education at Rosemead High School, he briefly enrolled at Pasadena City College and Chouinard Art Institute.

While at Chouinard, Bob had the opportunity to study under the fashion design department head, Eva Roberts, but he left before completing his studies to accept a position at Paramount Studios, where he sketched for Frank Thompson. From 1960 to 1963, Mackie served as an assistant and emerging designer under Ray Aghayan at Paramount Studios.