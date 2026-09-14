Miami crane collapse update: Scary video goes viral as 4 injured; Brickell Bay Drive closed

A driver and three workers on Monday morning were hospitalized following the collapse of a crane onto several vehicles and a construction box in Brickell, according to fire rescue officials. A crane collapse in Brickell injured three people, including two construction workers trapped in a box. (X@AZ_Intel_)

Officials from Miami Fire Rescue reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on Southeast 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive.

Miami Fire Chief gives update Miami Fire Chief Robert Hevia stated that the crane, referred to as a pile rig, fell onto a construction box and three cars, which included two parked vehicles and one that was in motion along Brickell Bay Drive.

Hevia reported that the driver of a white BMW SUV witnessed the crane descending, halted her vehicle, and shifted into reverse. Later, the crane struck the hood of the SUV, igniting a fire, and the driver managed to exit through the rear.

The video captured the fallen crane resting atop the construction box alongside the burnt remnants of the BMW and two parked vehicles.

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