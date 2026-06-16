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Boeing B-52 Stratofortress price and details: How much does the bomber plane cost?
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is America's legendary heavy bomber.
Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:19 am IST
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A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, according to a statement from the base.
According to the US Air Force, the unit cost of the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress stands at $84 million in fiscal year 2012 constant dollars.
(This is developing story)
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