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    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down

    By Shamik Banerjee
    Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 1:36:09 AM IST

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Emergency crews responded. Follow live updates from Kern County.

    Summary

    A B-52 Stratofortress crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday morning. Follow live updates as crews respond.

    A B-52 Stratofortress bomber named "Diamond Lil" is displayed on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy. (Representational)
    A B-52 Stratofortress bomber named "Diamond Lil" is displayed on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy. (Representational)

    A B-52 Stratofortress bomber with the United States Air Force crashed after takeoff at the Edwards Air Force Base in ​California. The Edwards Air Force Base confirmed the crash in an update on X. "A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20am," the base said. "Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

    No further details about the crash were released.

    ...Read More

    No further details about the crash were released.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jun 16, 2026 1:36:08 AM IST

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: A B-52 bomber costs over $84 million

    The B-52 bomber that crashed Monday afternoon is manufactured by aircraft maker Boeing and costs over $84 million per unit.

    Jun 16, 2026 1:31:57 AM IST

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Details of injuries and damage unclear

    As of now, officials have not released details on injuries as the emergency response continues. The B-52 bomber can carry two pilots and up to five crew members at a time. Details of how many were on board at the time of the crash Monday have not yet been released.

    Jun 16, 2026 1:22:44 AM IST

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Base shares details of response

    Jun 16, 2026 1:18:16 AM IST

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Videos show emergency response in Kern County

    Home World news us news Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down
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