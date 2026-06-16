Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down

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A B-52 Stratofortress crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday morning. Follow live updates as crews respond.

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber named "Diamond Lil" is displayed on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy. (Representational)

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber with the United States Air Force crashed after takeoff at the Edwards Air Force Base in ​California. The Edwards Air Force Base confirmed the crash in an update on X. "A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20am," the base said. "Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available." No further details about the crash were released. ...Read More

No further details about the crash were released.