‘Bogus media stories,’ Elon Musk blasts reports calling him ‘anti-Semitic’ over controversial comment on X

Elon Musk took to social media to criticise media reports that called him anti-Semitic for endorsing a controversial comment on X. Musk previously agreedwith a comment that spoke about Jewish communities’ “hatred against whites.” Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023 (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic,” Musk has now written on X. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

What was the post Elon Musk agreed with?

The post, shared by a user named Charles Weber, is a video where a father is seen calling out his son for the online hatred his son has spewed, and blasting him for his rhetoric.

“To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":,” the video is captioned. “You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…”

An X user was quick to criticise the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism campaign video in the comment section, saying, “Okay.Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

The user added, “I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh** now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

Elon Musk’s response

In the same thread, Musk wrote, “You have said the actual truth”.

“The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel,” the billionaire later added. “This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.”

