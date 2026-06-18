Bomb blast in Atlanta during Kai Cenat event? Fact-checking bizarre Streamer University audition claims

A claim began to circulate online that a bomb had gone off during Kai Cenat's Streamer University audition in Atlanta. It was additionally claimed that the explosion had left 49 dead and 17 injured. However, this claim was made from an unverified profile. HT.com can confirm this claim to be false.

Kai Cenat's Streamer University auditions finally took place at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, on Wednesday.(X/@twitch_nigeria_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A person on Facebook shared a video claiming it was from Atlanta, Georgia, where the popular streamer was holding the audition event. “Bomb goes off in Atlanta,” the person wrote, sharing a clip.

In the alleged video the overlay text read that Atlanta was on lockdown, and several law enforcement vehicles could be seen on the street with sirens blaring. However, there are no reports from law enforcement or major and local outlets about any mass casualty event in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department also shared a statement on X amid the rumors going viral.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Atlanta Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media that alleges a explosion incident at the Kai Cenat/Streamer University event on Tuesday night. This information is inaccurate. The video in question did not originate in the City of Atlanta, and there is no such incident within our jurisdiction,” they wrote. Thus, the claims made in the video can be verified as untrue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Atlanta Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media that alleges a explosion incident at the Kai Cenat/Streamer University event on Tuesday night. This information is inaccurate. The video in question did not originate in the City of Atlanta, and there is no such incident within our jurisdiction,” they wrote. Thus, the claims made in the video can be verified as untrue. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Kai Cenat turns LA parking lot into motorbike playground with lucky fans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Kai Cenat turns LA parking lot into motorbike playground with lucky fans {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The person sharing the video also later updated in the comment section that it was ‘False information’. However, rumor mills have been churning for some time. Prior to the claims of a bomb going off, there were rumors about a shooting at the Kai Cenat event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person sharing the video also later updated in the comment section that it was ‘False information’. However, rumor mills have been churning for some time. Prior to the claims of a bomb going off, there were rumors about a shooting at the Kai Cenat event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A post on X sought to clear the air and remove all speculations surrounding the event. “Kai Cenat’s Streamer University auditions in Atlanta were reportedly shut down after massive crowds showed up,” the person wrote, adding “Videos from the event have gone viral across social media, and there are currently multiple rumors circulating online about what may have caused the shutdown.”

“Some people are claiming there was an active shooter situation, while others are alleging there may have been a bomb threat. At this time, none of those claims have been officially confirmed by authorities, and much of the information currently circulating appears to be based on social media reports and eyewitness accounts,” the page then said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“What is clear is that the event drew an enormous crowd and quickly became difficult to manage. The Atlanta auditions appeared significantly more chaotic than the Los Angeles auditions, which, from what was shown publicly, seemed to remain relatively organized despite attracting large numbers of attendees. Regardless of what ultimately happened, the turnout once again demonstrated the massive influence streamers now have with younger audiences. Events tied to creators like Kai Cenat are drawing crowds comparable to major artists and traditional celebrities,” it concluded.

What happened at Kai Cenat's event?

Cenat's planned Streamer University audition on Tuesday had to be canceled, even as large crowds showed up. The audition was eventually moved to Wednesday, but the large presence of eager participants forced the police to take action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per what cops told a local channel, they responded when people became disruptive. According to authorities, three people were charged on Monday, of which one was detained. A local publication noted that cops also took one person into custody and made an arrest on Tuesday. Law enforcement stated that these arrests were made since people assembled on private property and refused to disperse when requested.

Cenat's Streamer University auditions are meant to help aspiring content streamers learn, collaborate, and grow their audiences. The popular streamer announced a set of in-person auditions this month across New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

The Atlanta auditions finally took place at the State Farm Arena. The Atlanta Police Department shared a post noting that Streamer University auditions had ‘officially concluded’. They added “We are pleased to report that no significant incidents or public safety events occurred during the event.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON