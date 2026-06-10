Bomb threat at University of Oregon update: Hayward Field evacuated ahead of NCAA Track and Field Championships; details

The Hayward Field stadium in the University of Oregon, which is at 1585 E 13th Ave, Eugene, was evacuated on Tuesday amid reports of a bomb threat being made.

A view of Hayward Field stadium in University of Oregon amid a bomb threat report there. (University of Oregon)

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The university urged everyone to evacuate and the alert they sent out reportedly read “EVACUATE: Hayward Field. Due to a bomb threat.” The NCAA Track and Field Championships are set to begin at Hayward Field tomorrow, June 10.

The University of Oregon Police Department is reportedly at the site and investigating. The process is expected to take several hours, as per reports.

“Hayward Field and the surrounding area due to a Bomb Threat. UOPD is on site investigating, which is expected to take several hours,” an update from UO read.

Hayward Field bomb threat throws things in disarray

A reporter put up a video showing multiple police cars in the area. “I was getting ready to head to Hayward Field for today's NCAA track and field press conference,” the journalist shared.

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{{^usCountry}} “On my way here, we heard there was a bomb threat,” the journalist added. They shared that people who were inside were asked to evacuate and those practicing inside also had to leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On my way here, we heard there was a bomb threat,” the journalist added. They shared that people who were inside were asked to evacuate and those practicing inside also had to leave. {{/usCountry}}

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Cops are not letting anyone inside at the moment, the local news reporter added.

Several others reacted to the news of the bomb threat at UO as well. One linked it to the Karmelo Anthony trial in Frisco. “A short time after the verdict in Texas, we have a bomb threat at a track meet in Oregon? Can’t be related, Right!!!,” they said on Facebook. However, there's no official confirmation of any links between the two cases.

Another exclaimed “I’m sick of the terrorists, even if they turn out to be pretend terrorists!!!!!”. Yet another remarked “What is a matter with people?? Haven’t they something better to do with their time???”.

Many also sought updates and more information on the situation. However, the university has not provided any further updates.

NCAA Outdoor Athletics Championships: What to know

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Hayward Field will see top collegiate athletics across the country vie for National Titles at the event from June 10 to 13.

Division I titles will be open for both men and women and aspirants no doubt will be looking towards the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing and Olympic Games LA28.

The new bomb threat reportedly comes weeks after a bomb threat was called into a student center on campus.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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