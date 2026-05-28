Bomb threat Hampton VA update: Cops probe suspicious package at Nickerson Boulevard; scary videos emerge

A bomb threat in Hampton, Virginia on Wednesday prompted a massive police response. Hampton Police Division shared in an update that they were at the scene where a suspicious package had been found in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

Authorities seen at the scene of a bomb threat in Hampton.(X/@HamptonVAPolice)

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“The Hampton Police Division is currently on the scene of a suspicious package in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard. Hampton Fire and Newport News Bomb Squad are also on scene,” they shared.

Authorities seen at the scene of a bomb threat in Hampton. (X/@HamptonVAPolice)

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{{^usCountry}} Another person shared visuals from the scene. Cop cars were seen there. Initially, there was some confusion as the individual asked what was going on. They noted that authorities had asked people to evacuate immediately and put up crime scene tape in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person shared visuals from the scene. Cop cars were seen there. Initially, there was some confusion as the individual asked what was going on. They noted that authorities had asked people to evacuate immediately and put up crime scene tape in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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One video showed police cars with flashing lights at the scene. Another video showed a bomb squad vehicle at the scene.

The person sharing the video noted that authorities had not informed them which store the suspicious package was found in. “It's getting real now,” the person could be heard saying in the clip shared on Facebook.

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The police responded to a call at a shopping center in the area. Originally a medical call came in at 12:21pm, as per reports, but when they responded it became a suspicious package scene, WAVY reported. Photos showed police vehicles in an area with a Food Lion and a Dunkin.

The investigation remains active.

Hampton VA bomb threat: Reactions pour in

A DoorDash partner shared their experience amid the bomb scare. “So I live in Virginia and I dash in Hampton, today I got 2 orders back to back for 2 stores in the same shopping center. That wouldn't have been an issue if I didn't get off the phone with DoorDash support during the first order telling them the shopping Center was shut down due to an active bomb removal operation. Like come on, support, don't try and kill us out here," they wrote on Facebook.

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People claiming to be at the scene also shared their experiences. “Yes I was just there the evacuated food lion,” one mentioned. Another said “I was just in food lion when they evacuated us - the officer told me it was a suspicious package in the parking lot. It looked like it may have been near Dunkin and Domino’s.”

Yet another commented “Guy that had been hanging around since yesterday, today said he had a bag with explosives. Street is closed until they thoroughly investigate. Police said it could take a few hours.” However, there's no official confirmation of the same.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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