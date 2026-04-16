Bowling Green tornado? Warning sounded for Pemberville and Bradner in Ohio; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was sounded for Bowling Green, Pemberville and Bradner, in Ohio until 4:30pm EDT on Wednesday. The National Weather Service shared an update on the situation.

A tornado warning was sounded for Bowling Green in Ohio. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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It marked the area under tornado warning. A meteorologist with WTOL later shared that the warning time had been extended. “Tornado warning in effect through 5:15pm. If you are near or within any of these communities, take shelter immediately!,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} A scanner report claimed that a tornado was possible spotted in the Copper Beech Apartments area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A scanner report claimed that a tornado was possible spotted in the Copper Beech Apartments area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “According to news outlets and the radar, a tornado was possibly spotted over/near Copper Beech Apartments and over BGSU,” the update read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “According to news outlets and the radar, a tornado was possibly spotted over/near Copper Beech Apartments and over BGSU,” the update read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another page sharing a map added “Tornado Warning for Bowling Green, Ohio!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another page sharing a map added “Tornado Warning for Bowling Green, Ohio!”. {{/usCountry}}

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A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Bowling Green, Pemberville and Luckey, and this was extended till 4:45pm EDT. “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Bowling Green OH, Pemberville OH and Luckey OH until 4:45 PM EDT,” the National Weather Service wrote.

A person shared a video showing rainfall and tornado sirens going off there. “Tornado sirens going off in Bowling Green,” they wrote.

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Meanwhile, another individual urged people to stay safe, and wrote “Everyone take cover in bowling green tornado has touched down !!!!”. A person shared a photo of what they could capture of the tornado from a distance. “I got it on camera over here on Dirlam,” they wrote.

Bowling Green tornado: Warnings, reactions and prayers

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A meteorologist on Facebook shared “4:10 PM: TORNADO WARNING for Wood County near Bowling Green! This is the same storm that had strong rotation in Henry County a short while ago. Get to your shelter in Bowling Green, Pemberville and Eastern Wood County.”

A warning was issued by Bowling Green State University as well. “AlertBG Urgent Message: A tornado warning has been issued for Wood County until TIME. Seek shelter inside the lowest level of a sturdy structure, away from windows,” they wrote.

A person added that sirens had gone off in Rudolph, while another said they heard it in Fostoria. Another individual said sirens had gone off in Palmer and Main as well.

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Many also expressed fears amid the tornado warning. “My daughter is there for cheer open gym and texted me that they just had a tornado drill! Glad she didn’t know it was a warning!!,” one person wrote under the Bowling Green State University post. Another added “My daughter is in class and a bunch of kids came piling into her classroom. She said everyone looked panicked.”

Yet another person said “my daughter said everyone is hiding in the library where she is.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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