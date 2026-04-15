Allegan, Michigan tornado? Warning sounded as scary visuals emerge; power outage leaves many affected

A tornado warning was issued for Allegan in Michigan on Tuesday by the National Weather Service. “Tornado Warning continues for Allegan MI, Otsego MI and Plainwell MI until 12:30 AM EDT,” the update read. A tornado warning was sounded for Allegan, Michigan. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

Meanwhile, scary visuals from on-ground were shared widely on social media. One particular video drew a lot of reactions, showing the stormy conditions. Also Read | Mauston tornado warning: Twister spotted near Union Center? Power outages across Juneau County, WI “Uncondensed tornado south of Allegan, MI. Ground circulation and power flashes observed. Video taken at 11:42 PM. Reported to the NWS,” the person wrote.

A photo from the moment was also shared by News Channel 3 WWMT TV.

Several others shared visuals as well. “North/east skyline from Bangor at 11:40pm,” a person wrote.

Another added “Around 109th east of Pullman 11:30.”

One person shared a video clip from Paw Paw, a village in Michigan. The video, seemingly taken from inside a house showed heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Meanwhile, widespread power outages impacted many as the weather acted up. “Lots of outages have cropped up in Allegan/Barry County along the path of our tornado warned cell,” a WWMT reporter wrote, sharing a map of the areas hit.

A meteorologist shared on Facebook “Over 40,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power as of 12:20 Wednesday morning.” Allegan tornado warning: Reactions and fears “Tornadoes likely touched down across the area this evening. In particular, near Carson City in Montcalm County. Also near Otsego and Plainwell in Allegan County. Reports of damage in those regions due to a likely tornado,” they added, continuing, “Other scattered power outages from damaging wind gusts. The severe risk north of I-96 is done!”. Another person on X shared an update on the power outages and wrote “One area is in southeast Allegan County into southwest Barry County...another is around the Carson City area and a third area is northeast of Lansing. The size of the areas is an indication that this might be thunderstorm winds and not a tornado, but there certainly looks like they had some damaging wind in those areas. There are now 41,027 customers without power.” On Facebook, a local page commented “Please stay safe, be careful, and look out for one another. Hoping everyone gets through it without damage or injury.” It shared a map of the areas likely to be hit.