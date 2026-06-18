Boyle Heights fire update: Shelter-in-place as warehouse blaze sparks ammonia leak fears; videos

A large fire at a warehouse in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles County, California on Wednesday afternoon has sparked a shelter in place in the area as firefighters fear an ammonia leak.

Rperesentational.(Unsplash)

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Local radio KFI AM 640 reports that the warehouse is operated by a company called Lineage. The report notes that firefighters believe that ammonia inside the warehouse is leaking amidst fire.

Here's a video of the fire:

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{{^usCountry}} NBC Los Angeles reports that the fire was first reported at 2:30pm PDT on the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street in Boyle Heights. It added that there are no immediate reports of injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC Los Angeles reports that the fire was first reported at 2:30pm PDT on the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street in Boyle Heights. It added that there are no immediate reports of injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place owing to " hazardous materials nearby." The nature of the hazardous material was not revealed in the alert, despite reports of it being ammonia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place owing to " hazardous materials nearby." The nature of the hazardous material was not revealed in the alert, despite reports of it being ammonia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents were asked to “close all windows and doors. "Turn off air conditioning/heating" amid the shelter-in-place," the alert read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents were asked to “close all windows and doors. "Turn off air conditioning/heating" amid the shelter-in-place," the alert read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions. You will be updated when the dangerous conditions have passed and it is safe to go outside," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions. You will be updated when the dangerous conditions have passed and it is safe to go outside," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's another video of the fire:

As of now, it is unclear what caused the fire.

US House Representative Jimmy Gomez issued an update on the fire on X.

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"We are closely monitoring the structure fire in Boyle Heights," he wrote. "If you’re nearby, follow all guidance from emergency officials: stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid the area if possible. Check on your neighbors and loved ones, and follow LAFD for updates. Stay safe."

Boyle Heights is a neighborhood on the east side of downtown Los Angeles in Los Angeles County. It lies just across the Los Angeles River.

This is a developing story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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