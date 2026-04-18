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Brett Barley: 5 things on North Carolina fisherman as GoPro shark video goes viral

Brett Barley, a fisherman from North Carolina, shared a GoPro video where he was at the center of a shark feeding frenzy off the coast of Cape Point. 

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Brett Barley, a fisherman from North Carolina, shared a GoPro video where he was at the center of a shark feeding frenzy off the coast of Cape Point.

Brett Barley is a surfer and fisherman from North Carolina. (Instagram/brettbarley)

“A MASSIVE Shark Feeding Frenzy Engulfed my @seadoo while I was out fishing today!,” he shared on Instagram, adding “And on top of the hundreds of Sharks eating bait over a 4acre wide area, a big school of Red Drum blitzed in to join the party! Sharks & Drum coexisting to devoure menhaden… a full on Nat Geo moment if I’ve ever had one!”.

“The things you see in Cape Hatteras never cease to amaze me! Also, 10/10 would not recommend being in the middle of a ball of Spinner Sharks though….I’m very fortunate one didn’t sky right into me or all my gear,” Barley concluded in his statement.

As per WRAL, a local news station, Barley was fishing from his personal vessel and managed to catch a shark by accident. The creature chewed through the line and broke free. When Barley later returned to the area he encountered the feeding frenzy, as per the report.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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